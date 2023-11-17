JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $190.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised Zscaler from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Zscaler from $185.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Zscaler from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Zscaler from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Zscaler from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $185.51.

NASDAQ ZS opened at $186.18 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.11. Zscaler has a one year low of $84.93 and a one year high of $189.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.04 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.15. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 31.64% and a negative net margin of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Zscaler will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total value of $1,800,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 272,565 shares in the company, valued at $39,257,536.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Amit Sinha sold 7,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total transaction of $1,219,478.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,012,000.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total value of $1,800,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 272,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,257,536.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,578 shares of company stock worth $16,906,410 over the last ninety days. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Zscaler by 91,079.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,855,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,534,000 after buying an additional 8,845,616 shares in the last quarter. WestBridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth about $233,242,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 2,324.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,187,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,138 shares in the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 20,415.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 1,025,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 2nd quarter worth about $127,215,000. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

