JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Concentric Wealth Management LLC

Concentric Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 2.0% of Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 27,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,416,000 after purchasing an additional 6,264 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,092,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,863,000 after purchasing an additional 416,194 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 43,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after purchasing an additional 13,792 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,723,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,579,000 after purchasing an additional 26,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total transaction of $624,346.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 53,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,739,145.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Odeon Capital Group cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $169.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.80.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM opened at $151.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $437.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $123.11 and a 1 year high of $159.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.02.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $40.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.07%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

