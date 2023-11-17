Just Group (LON:JUST) Receives Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Just Group (LON:JUST – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Just Group from GBX 120 ($1.47) to GBX 125 ($1.54) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 126.67 ($1.56).

Just Group Stock Performance

Just Group Company Profile

LON JUST opened at GBX 81.90 ($1.01) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 344.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 74.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 79.19. Just Group has a 1 year low of GBX 67 ($0.82) and a 1 year high of GBX 96.45 ($1.18). The firm has a market capitalization of £851.76 million, a P/E ratio of 4,095.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.64.

Just Group plc provides various retirement income products and services to individual and corporate clients.in the United Kingdom. It offers defined benefit de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, and lifetime mortgage service. The company also engages in professional services and distribution business, which offers technology, broking, and advice solutions for corporate clients and pension schemes; and regulated financial advice for pension, investment, and savings.

