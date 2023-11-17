Just Group (LON:JUST) Receives Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Just Group (LON:JUST – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.
Separately, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Just Group from GBX 120 ($1.47) to GBX 125 ($1.54) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 126.67 ($1.56).
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on JUST
Just Group Stock Performance
Just Group Company Profile
Just Group plc provides various retirement income products and services to individual and corporate clients.in the United Kingdom. It offers defined benefit de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, and lifetime mortgage service. The company also engages in professional services and distribution business, which offers technology, broking, and advice solutions for corporate clients and pension schemes; and regulated financial advice for pension, investment, and savings.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Just Group
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Amazon, Target, Walmart in a race for fastest delivery
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Palo Alto Networks: the one security stock to rule them all
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Is it time to buy the dip in Walmart shares?
Receive News & Ratings for Just Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.