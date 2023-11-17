Karen Witts Acquires 8,531 Shares of Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) Stock

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM – Get Free Report) insider Karen Witts purchased 8,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,047 ($12.86) per share, with a total value of £89,319.57 ($109,688.78).

Dunelm Group Price Performance

LON DNLM opened at GBX 1,080 ($13.26) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 242.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,440.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,046.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,099.87. Dunelm Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 921.50 ($11.32) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,335.54 ($16.40).

Get Dunelm Group alerts:

Dunelm Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be given a GBX 27 ($0.33) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a yield of 2.49%. Dunelm Group’s payout ratio is 5,600.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,340 ($16.46) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Dunelm Group to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 1,000 ($12.28) to GBX 1,100 ($13.51) in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,248 ($15.33).

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DNLM

About Dunelm Group

(Get Free Report)

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture and beds products, which include bedroom, living room, dining room, and other furniture, as well as bed and mattresses, and sofas and armchairs; bedding products comprising bed linen, dorma, baby and kid's bedding, and duvets, pillows, and protectors; curtains and rugs; and venetian, roller, roman, vertical, and made to measure blinds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dunelm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunelm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.