Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Boosts Stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 181,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 128,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 97,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on SOFI. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $11.50 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of SoFi Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.88.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $6.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.88. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $4.24 and a one year high of $11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.52.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $564.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.30 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.31% and a negative return on equity of 2.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at SoFi Technologies

In other SoFi Technologies news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $298,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,239,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,082,379.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other SoFi Technologies news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $298,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,239,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,082,379.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 53,532 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $475,364.16. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 160,597 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,101.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 341,405 shares of company stock valued at $2,719,778 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

