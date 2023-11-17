Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys 89 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Cutler Group LLC CA bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 773.3% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYH opened at $268.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.71. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12-month low of $256.33 and a 12-month high of $294.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.61.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

