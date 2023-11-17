Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Cuts Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lowered its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 94.0% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $109.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.42. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.55 and a 12 month high of $136.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.47.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 13.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.46 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 10.90%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Bradley S. Seaman sold 4,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total value of $517,549.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,462 shares in the company, valued at $5,097,810.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on STLD shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup raised Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Steel Dynamics from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.89.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

