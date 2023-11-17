Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Grows Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,085,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $963,653,000 after acquiring an additional 198,274 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,224,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $312,971,000 after purchasing an additional 172,399 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,043,919 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $317,658,000 after purchasing an additional 69,429 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,518,144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $263,196,000 after buying an additional 859,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Lamb Weston by 13.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,025,493 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $121,348,000 after buying an additional 235,014 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lamb Weston news, Director William G. Jurgensen acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $84.35 per share, with a total value of $253,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 162,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,735,132.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $95.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.60. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.25 and a 52 week high of $117.38. The company has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.55. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 77.14%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 11th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 16.18%.

LW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Lamb Weston from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Lamb Weston from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.29.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

