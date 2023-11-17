Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IEX. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 90.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 120.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 94.7% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 910.7% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IEX. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of IDEX from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.73.

IDEX Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $197.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.20. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $183.76 and a 1 year high of $246.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $201.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.26. The stock has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.97.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.23. IDEX had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The business had revenue of $793.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.54 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.53%.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

