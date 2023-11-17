Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $321,000 Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CNC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 79,760.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 460,150,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,037,178,000 after acquiring an additional 459,574,702 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 84,741.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225,379,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,483,403,000 after acquiring an additional 225,114,221 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter worth about $713,235,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 16.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,959,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,573,000 after acquiring an additional 4,839,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 1,558.7% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,202,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Centene from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Centene from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centene presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.39.

NYSE:CNC opened at $73.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.85 and a 200-day moving average of $67.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $60.83 and a twelve month high of $87.84.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $38.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.20 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 15.47%. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

