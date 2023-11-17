Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 582 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IYC. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 910.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 206.0% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 253.8% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $70.01 on Friday. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $55.63 and a 1-year high of $73.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $847.12 million, a P/E ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.29 and its 200 day moving average is $68.34.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

