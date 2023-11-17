Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Invests $251,000 in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 26.9% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $38.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.19. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.72. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a one year low of $37.49 and a one year high of $41.54.

About Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

