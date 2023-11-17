Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Invests $252,000 in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOVFree Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 849.5% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 36,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 32,740 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:SGOV opened at $100.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.43. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $99.96 and a 52-week high of $100.70.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

