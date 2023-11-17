Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Invests $279,000 in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Roku in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Roku in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Roku by 693.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Roku in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Roku by 333.7% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Roku from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Roku from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Roku from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Roku from a “sell” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Roku from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.36.

Insider Transactions at Roku

In other news, CFO Dan Jedda sold 5,297 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total transaction of $438,008.93. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,754.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 1,259 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total transaction of $104,106.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,545.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dan Jedda sold 5,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total transaction of $438,008.93. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,429 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,754.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,988 shares of company stock worth $1,473,024 in the last 90 days. 13.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roku Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $89.50 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.26 and a 12-month high of $98.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.06 and its 200 day moving average is $70.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.51 and a beta of 1.75.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by ($0.42). Roku had a negative return on equity of 34.61% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. The company had revenue of $912.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.88) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Roku Profile

(Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

