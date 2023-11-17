Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lowered its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ED. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1,869.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,786,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,777,000 after acquiring an additional 4,543,146 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 89,231.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,145,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,141,220 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at $318,245,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,128,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 220,869.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 596,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,934,000 after acquiring an additional 596,347 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $91.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $31.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.38. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.46 and a fifty-two week high of $100.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.35.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

ED has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $103.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.