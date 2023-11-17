Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 216.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 179,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,128,000 after acquiring an additional 122,904 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $226,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $74,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 46.4% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 92,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,883,000 after buying an additional 29,337 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF stock opened at $54.97 on Friday. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a one year low of $48.17 and a one year high of $55.45. The company has a market cap of $739.35 million, a PE ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.94.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Profile

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

