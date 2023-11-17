Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC reduced its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 736 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.4% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 11,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC raised its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 61.0% during the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

In other news, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 23,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.64, for a total transaction of $1,175,723.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,970,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $693,485,443.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 64,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total transaction of $3,385,859.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,218,726.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 23,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.64, for a total transaction of $1,175,723.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,970,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $693,485,443.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SMG opened at $56.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.01. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a twelve month low of $43.67 and a twelve month high of $88.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported ($2.77) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.83) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $374.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.16 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 10.70% and a positive return on equity of 421.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -38.88%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company is involved in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products comprising water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

