Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases 231 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,423 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 0.5% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 2.1% in the second quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 7.4% in the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Atlassian by 0.6% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 12,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Atlassian by 3.3% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 53.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Atlassian Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $186.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $191.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.90. Atlassian Co. has a 52 week low of $113.86 and a 52 week high of $215.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Insider Activity at Atlassian

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, CRO Cameron Deatsch sold 4,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.35, for a total value of $818,698.35. Following the sale, the executive now owns 113,940 shares in the company, valued at $21,004,839. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Atlassian news, CRO Cameron Deatsch sold 4,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.35, for a total value of $818,698.35. Following the sale, the executive now owns 113,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,004,839. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.13, for a total value of $1,748,163.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,474,286.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 337,787 shares of company stock worth $65,043,893 over the last quarter. Insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TEAM. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Atlassian from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.19.

View Our Latest Analysis on Atlassian

Atlassian Profile

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.