Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases 270 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 467.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 185.1% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $48.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.85 and its 200 day moving average is $48.06. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.65 and a fifty-two week high of $49.13.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.