Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases New Position in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MBLY. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in Mobileye Global during the second quarter worth $50,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Mobileye Global during the second quarter worth $556,000. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Mobileye Global during the first quarter worth $371,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Mobileye Global during the first quarter worth $2,389,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Mobileye Global by 16.1% during the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 47,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after buying an additional 6,553 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MBLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Mobileye Global from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Mobileye Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Mobileye Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.80.

Insider Transactions at Mobileye Global

In other news, Director Claire C. Mccaskill bought 27,819 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.95 per share, with a total value of $1,000,093.05. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,093.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.18 per share, with a total value of $100,087.10. Following the purchase, the director now owns 125,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,414,914.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Claire C. Mccaskill purchased 27,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,093.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,093.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Mobileye Global Stock Performance

Shares of MBLY opened at $41.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.09. Mobileye Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.17 and a fifty-two week high of $48.11. The company has a market capitalization of $33.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -512.63.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $530.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.77 million. Analysts forecast that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

About Mobileye Global

(Free Report)

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

See Also

