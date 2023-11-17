Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases New Stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 11,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Stock Performance

LIT opened at $48.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.18. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $46.66 and a 52-week high of $72.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.33 and its 200-day moving average is $59.16.

About Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

