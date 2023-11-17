Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGX. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 168.3% during the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Schubert & Co purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 454.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares during the period.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Performance

PGX opened at $11.08 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $10.14 and a 52 week high of $12.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.06.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

