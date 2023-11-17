Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 4,025 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July (BATS:FJUL)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July (BATS:FJUL – Free Report) by 38.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,025 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned about 0.09% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FJUL. GDS Wealth Management purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,814,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July by 354.6% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 37,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 29,162 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July by 462.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 28,002 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July by 181.3% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 40,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 26,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $698,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of FJUL stock opened at $39.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.56 million, a PE ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.46.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (FJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

