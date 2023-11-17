Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Takes Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May (BATS:FMAY)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May (BATS:FMAY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned about 0.06% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May by 17.5% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 637,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,836,000 after buying an additional 94,847 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May by 5.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 476,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,549,000 after acquiring an additional 24,342 shares during the period. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May during the second quarter worth about $15,926,000. Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May by 1,554.1% during the second quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 164,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,421,000 after acquiring an additional 154,820 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May during the second quarter worth about $5,154,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May stock opened at $39.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 0.56.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (FMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAY was launched on May 15, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

