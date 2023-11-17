Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Bought by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 25.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,556 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 12,956 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $10,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at $32,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $132.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.04. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.57 and a 52-week high of $189.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.15. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 20.19%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KEYS shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Keysight Technologies from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. TheStreet downgraded Keysight Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays downgraded Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $204.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.73.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

