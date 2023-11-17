Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($2.66) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:KPRX)

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX – Free Report) – HC Wainwright cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kiora Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Monday, November 13th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.66) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.74). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kiora Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.74) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Kiora Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.65) EPS.

Get Kiora Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

KPRX stock opened at $0.58 on Wednesday. Kiora Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $8.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kiora Pharmaceuticals

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kiora Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Kiora Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kiora Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Kiora Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kiora Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $162,000. 13.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the United States. Its lead product is KIO-301, a potential vision-restoring small molecule, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial that acts as a photoswitch to restore vision in patients with inherited and age-related degenerative retinal diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kiora Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiora Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.