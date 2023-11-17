KLCM Advisors Inc. Purchases 634 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 266.7% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Robbins Farley raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 54.2% during the first quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of JPM opened at $151.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $123.11 and a 12-month high of $159.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $144.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.02.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $40.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $158.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $169.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $233.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total transaction of $624,346.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 53,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,739,145.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

