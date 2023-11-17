Kodal Minerals (LON:KOD) Price Target Raised to GBX 1.85 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Kodal Minerals (LON:KOD – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 1.65 ($0.02) to GBX 1.85 ($0.02) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.
Kodal Minerals Stock Down 13.8 %
Shares of KOD stock opened at GBX 0.53 ($0.01) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.59. Kodal Minerals has a one year low of GBX 0.20 ($0.00) and a one year high of GBX 0.93 ($0.01). The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01.
About Kodal Minerals
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Kodal Minerals
- How to Analyze Restaurant Stocks
- Amazon, Target, Walmart in a race for fastest delivery
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Palo Alto Networks: the one security stock to rule them all
- Stock Average Calculator
- Is it time to buy the dip in Walmart shares?
Receive News & Ratings for Kodal Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodal Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.