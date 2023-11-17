Kodal Minerals (LON:KOD) Price Target Raised to GBX 1.85 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Kodal Minerals (LON:KOD – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 1.65 ($0.02) to GBX 1.85 ($0.02) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Kodal Minerals Stock Down 13.8 %

Shares of KOD stock opened at GBX 0.53 ($0.01) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.59. Kodal Minerals has a one year low of GBX 0.20 ($0.00) and a one year high of GBX 0.93 ($0.01). The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01.

About Kodal Minerals

Kodal Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources in the United Kingdom and West Africa. The company explores for lithium and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Bougouni Lithium project located in Mali. Kodal Minerals PLC was incorporated in 2010 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

