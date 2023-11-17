L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,641 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 179.6% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $239.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.75.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $186.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.25 and a 1 year high of $230.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $175.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.67.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, President Edward J. Zoiss sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $2,725,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 31,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,899,885.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

