Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 49.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,243 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LSTR. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Landstar System by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Landstar System by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Landstar System by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Landstar System by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Landstar System by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LSTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Landstar System in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Landstar System from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Landstar System from $185.00 to $177.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Landstar System in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on Landstar System from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Landstar System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.60.

Landstar System Stock Down 1.3 %

LSTR opened at $171.78 on Friday. Landstar System, Inc. has a one year low of $160.05 and a one year high of $208.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $175.41 and its 200-day moving average is $184.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 0.88.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. Landstar System had a return on equity of 31.06% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Landstar System Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.85%.

Landstar System Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

