Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Stock Position Increased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 143.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LSTR. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Landstar System by 756.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,045,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $496,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690,326 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Landstar System in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,341,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 298.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 399,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,524,000 after buying an additional 299,303 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 1st quarter worth about $26,416,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 1,704.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 160,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,724,000 after buying an additional 151,358 shares in the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Landstar System Stock Performance

Shares of LSTR opened at $171.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $175.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.13. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.05 and a 52 week high of $208.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Landstar System Dividend Announcement

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 31.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on LSTR. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $196.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $185.00 to $177.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Landstar System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.60.

Get Our Latest Report on Landstar System

About Landstar System

(Free Report)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.