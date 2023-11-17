Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS) to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $3.37 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lassonde Industries in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, November 12th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.37 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.61. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Lassonde Industries’ Q2 2024 earnings at $4.02 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $3.86 EPS.
Lassonde Industries Stock Performance
Lassonde Industries has a 12-month low of C$209.50 and a 12-month high of C$269.18.
Lassonde Industries Announces Dividend
About Lassonde Industries
Lassonde Industries Inc is a Canada-based company, which develops, manufactures and markets a range of ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks. The Company is a producer of store brand shelf-stable fruit juices and drinks in the United States and a producer of cranberry sauces. The Company operates in two market segments: the retail segment and the food service segment.
