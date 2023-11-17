Legal & General Group’s (LGEN) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Barclays increased their price target on Legal & General Group from GBX 330 ($4.05) to GBX 333 ($4.09) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 314.67 ($3.86).

Legal & General Group Price Performance

Insider Activity

LGEN stock opened at GBX 226.10 ($2.78) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 670.83, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 706.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 219.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 224.75. Legal & General Group has a 1 year low of GBX 203.10 ($2.49) and a 1 year high of GBX 269.40 ($3.31).

In other Legal & General Group news, insider Henrietta Baldock acquired 1,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 213 ($2.62) per share, for a total transaction of £2,430.33 ($2,984.56). In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,321 shares of company stock worth $505,817. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail Retirement.

Featured Stories

