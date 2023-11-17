Legal & General Group’s (LGEN) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.
Separately, Barclays increased their price target on Legal & General Group from GBX 330 ($4.05) to GBX 333 ($4.09) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 314.67 ($3.86).
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LGEN
Legal & General Group Price Performance
Insider Activity
In other Legal & General Group news, insider Henrietta Baldock acquired 1,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 213 ($2.62) per share, for a total transaction of £2,430.33 ($2,984.56). In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,321 shares of company stock worth $505,817. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Legal & General Group
Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail Retirement.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Legal & General Group
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Amazon, Target, Walmart in a race for fastest delivery
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Palo Alto Networks: the one security stock to rule them all
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Is it time to buy the dip in Walmart shares?
Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.