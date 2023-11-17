Lido Advisors LLC Buys 174 Shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 535.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 179.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 151.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000.

Get VanEck Oil Services ETF alerts:

VanEck Oil Services ETF Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:OIH opened at $309.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.99. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 1-year low of $246.04 and a 1-year high of $364.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $337.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $313.79.

About VanEck Oil Services ETF

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.