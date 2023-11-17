Lido Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 113,384 PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 113,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $924,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 6.1% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 5,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 2.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 16,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 8.2% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 1.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 65,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 2.9% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 31,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on PACW shares. DA Davidson raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $13.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.39.

PacWest Bancorp Stock Down 3.2 %

PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $7.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.75. PacWest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $2.48 and a twelve month high of $30.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $174.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.95 million. PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 65.68%. As a group, research analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PacWest Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is -0.34%.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate mortgage loans, and real estate construction and land loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; lender, equipment, and premium finance; other asset-based loans; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

