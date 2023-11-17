Lido Advisors LLC Grows Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,781 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AIG. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in American International Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,444,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,346,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967,775 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in American International Group by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,807,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,601,833,000 after purchasing an additional 7,413,947 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in American International Group by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,061,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $808,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,362 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in American International Group by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 15,156,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $763,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in American International Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,407,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $673,990,000 after purchasing an additional 180,340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on American International Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on American International Group from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American International Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on American International Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on American International Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.71.

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 365,413,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,490,984,786. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $64.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.54 and a 200 day moving average of $58.60. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.66 and a 12 month high of $64.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

