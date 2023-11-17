Lido Advisors LLC Has $872,000 Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Republic Services by 87,079.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 169,300,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,931,795,000 after purchasing an additional 169,106,550 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,800,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,358,621,000 after buying an additional 168,696 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 8,078,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,092,325,000 after buying an additional 738,378 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,180,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $835,731,000 after buying an additional 1,791,149 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,472,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $603,465,000 after buying an additional 46,736 shares during the period. 57.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RSG opened at $158.91 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.58 and a 52 week high of $160.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $148.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.65.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.13. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.39%.

Republic Services declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 26th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RSG. Wolfe Research began coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Republic Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.36.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

