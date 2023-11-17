Lido Advisors LLC Has $879,000 Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Lido Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,448 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000.

Shares of IUSV opened at $78.48 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12-month low of $68.82 and a 12-month high of $81.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.56.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a $0.4426 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

