Lido Advisors LLC Purchases 1,784 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,579 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in AMETEK by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK Stock Up 0.6 %

AME stock opened at $153.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.19. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.52 and a 1-year high of $164.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.03.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 19.68%. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AME shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on AMETEK from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on AMETEK from $161.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AMETEK from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AME

Insider Buying and Selling at AMETEK

In other AMETEK news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 33,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total value of $5,438,639.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,937 shares in the company, valued at $16,339,481.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $251,257.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,264 shares in the company, valued at $4,622,523.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 33,930 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total value of $5,438,639.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,937 shares in the company, valued at $16,339,481.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,385 shares of company stock worth $5,815,520. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMETEK Profile

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.