Lido Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC)

Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 4,808.4% in the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 8,559 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 16,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 374,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,558,000 after purchasing an additional 16,334 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 346,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,021,000 after purchasing an additional 12,882 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 160,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $55.86 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $51.71 and a 1-year high of $61.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.47 million, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.96 and its 200 day moving average is $56.46.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (GSSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks. The index equally weights four factor-based sub-indices: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. GSSC was launched on Jun 28, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

