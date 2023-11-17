Lido Advisors LLC Sells 625 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Lido Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 25,173.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,643,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,201,000 after purchasing an additional 6,617,418 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,747,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981,826 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,310,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,038 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,182,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,884,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VONG opened at $74.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.55. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.82 and a fifty-two week high of $74.24.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a $0.128 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.