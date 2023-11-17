Lido Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Lido Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VHT. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 594.1% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

VHT stock opened at $233.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $234.83 and a 200-day moving average of $240.58. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $222.27 and a 12 month high of $259.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

