Linamar Co. (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Linamar Co. (OTCMKTS:LIMAF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 328,500 shares, an increase of 10.6% from the October 15th total of 296,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 36.9 days.

Linamar Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:LIMAF opened at $42.91 on Friday. Linamar has a 52-week low of $41.19 and a 52-week high of $58.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LIMAF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Linamar from C$92.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Scotiabank began coverage on Linamar in a report on Thursday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

About Linamar

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces engineered products in Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and rest of North America. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment focuses on light metal casting, forging, machining, and assembly for electrified powered vehicle markets.

