Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LECO. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 5.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,200,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $716,620,000 after acquiring an additional 38,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LECO. StockNews.com upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group began coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lowered Lincoln Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Lincoln Electric from $210.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.86.

Insider Transactions at Lincoln Electric

In other news, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 4,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $793,049.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,660 shares in the company, valued at $3,079,767.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 1,100 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.64, for a total value of $204,204.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,716 shares in the company, valued at $2,174,958.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 4,290 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $793,049.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,079,767.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Lincoln Electric stock opened at $194.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.92 and a fifty-two week high of $210.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $180.71 and a 200 day moving average of $185.41.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 45.28% and a net margin of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Lincoln Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a positive change from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.26%.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.