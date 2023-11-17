LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) CFO Simon Seidelin Stadil Sells 4,100 Shares

LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) CFO Simon Seidelin Stadil sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.89, for a total value of $15,949.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,169.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Simon Seidelin Stadil also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 13th, Simon Seidelin Stadil sold 2,800 shares of LiqTech International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total value of $10,696.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LIQT opened at $3.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.59. LiqTech International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $4.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.59.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LiqTech International in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LIQT. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in LiqTech International by 239.8% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 127,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 89,789 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of LiqTech International in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LiqTech International in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of LiqTech International during the 2nd quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its stake in LiqTech International by 7.5% during the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 763,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 53,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.62% of the company’s stock.

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

