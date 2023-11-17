Lithium Chile Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTMCF) Short Interest Update

Lithium Chile Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTMCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 256,000 shares, an increase of 13.5% from the October 15th total of 225,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Lithium Chile Stock Performance

Shares of Lithium Chile stock opened at $0.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.55. Lithium Chile has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $0.81.

Get Lithium Chile alerts:

About Lithium Chile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Lithium Chile Inc engages in the acquisition and development of lithium properties in Chile and Argentina. The company also explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds interests in a lithium property portfolio consisting of approximately 111,978 hectares in Chile and 20,800 hectares in Argentina; and owns 5 properties totaling 21,329 hectares in Chile.

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.