Logan Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LPHHF) Short Interest Update

Logan Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LPHHF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,781,000 shares, a growth of 13.2% from the October 15th total of 6,875,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Logan Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:LPHHF opened at C$0.11 on Friday. Logan Group has a one year low of C$0.11 and a one year high of C$0.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.11.

Logan Group Company Profile

Logan Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an property developer in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Property Development, Development Management, Urban Redevelopment, and Property Operation. The Property Development segment develops and sells residential and commercial properties, retail shops, and office units; and sells land held for development.

