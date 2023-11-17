LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX) vs. Bionomics (NASDAQ:BNOX) Head-To-Head Review

Bionomics (NASDAQ:BNOX – Get Free Report) and LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Bionomics has a beta of 0.16, indicating that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LumiraDx has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bionomics and LumiraDx’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bionomics $22,047.00 710.63 -$21.44 million N/A N/A LumiraDx $126.52 million 0.34 -$447.79 million ($1.09) -0.12

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Bionomics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LumiraDx.

3.2% of Bionomics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.6% of LumiraDx shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Bionomics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 35.4% of LumiraDx shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Bionomics and LumiraDx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bionomics N/A N/A N/A LumiraDx -268.45% N/A -77.91%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Bionomics and LumiraDx, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bionomics 0 0 4 0 3.00 LumiraDx 0 1 1 0 2.50

Bionomics presently has a consensus price target of $9.80, indicating a potential upside of 410.42%. LumiraDx has a consensus price target of $1.45, indicating a potential upside of 974.07%. Given LumiraDx’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe LumiraDx is more favorable than Bionomics.

Summary

Bionomics beats LumiraDx on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bionomics

Bionomics Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes BNC210, a negative allosteric modulator of the a7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of social anxiety disorder and phase 2b to treat post-traumatic stress disorder. It also develops BNC101, a monoclonal antibody that has completed phase 1 clinical trial that targets cancer stem cells; and BNC105, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of refractory colorectal cancer and phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia. The company has a collaboration with Merck & Co., Inc. to identify novel a7 Nicotinic Acetylcholine Receptor PAMs suitable for the treatment of cognitive disorder. Bionomics Limited was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Eastwood, Australia.

About LumiraDx

LumiraDx Limited operates as a point of care diagnostics company. The company focuses on transforming community-based healthcare by providing critical diagnostic information to healthcare providers. It manufactures and commercializes a diagnostic platform that supports various tests with lab comparable performance at the point of care. The company has tests on the market and in development covering infectious diseases, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and coagulation disorders, as well as a portfolio of COVID-19 testing solutions. Its diagnostic testing solutions are deployed by governments and healthcare institutions across laboratories, urgent care, physician offices, pharmacies, schools, and workplaces to screen, diagnose, and monitor wellness, as well as disease. The company is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

