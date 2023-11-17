Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Short Interest Update

Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,084,900 shares, an increase of 13.7% from the October 15th total of 5,353,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 270,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 22.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LUNMF shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$10.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.15.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Trading Down 2.3 %

Lundin Mining Increases Dividend

Shares of LUNMF stock opened at $6.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.60. Lundin Mining has a 12-month low of $5.33 and a 12-month high of $9.13.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.0673 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is an increase from Lundin Mining’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Lundin Mining’s payout ratio is presently 58.70%.

About Lundin Mining

(Get Free Report)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.