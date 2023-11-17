Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSCF) Short Interest Update

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,667,900 shares, an increase of 10.4% from the October 15th total of 6,040,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 135,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 49.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Lynas Rare Earths from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.

Lynas Rare Earths Price Performance

About Lynas Rare Earths

Shares of OTCMKTS:LYSCF opened at $4.51 on Friday. Lynas Rare Earths has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $6.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.38 and its 200 day moving average is $4.59.

Lynas Rare Earths Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, extraction, and processing of rare earth minerals in Australia and Malaysia. The company holds an interest in the Mount Weld project, Western Australia; and the Kalgoorlie project. Its products include yttrium, lanthanum, cerium, praseodymium, neodymium, promethium, samarium, europium, gadolinium, terbium, dysprosium, holmium, erbium, thulium, ytterbium, and lutetium.

Featured Stories

